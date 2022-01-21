Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some government officials are expected to call on all those affected by the Bogoso disaster

The vice president is expected to donate some relief items to the affected people following the unfortunate incident

A truck believed to be filled with explosives was involved in a motor accident leading to an explosion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit the devastated town of Apiate, Bogoso in the Western region following an explosion that left devastation in its wake

The Vice President is believed to be readying a high-powered government delegation to Apiatse to commiserate with the victims and families.

Dr. Bawumia is also expected to donate some relief items to displaced persons and visit those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

Bogoso explosion: Dr Bawumia set to lead high-powered gov't delegation to blast site

Source: Instagram

An evacuation plan has been activated to move victims in critical conditions to medical facilities in Accra for further treatment.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Information Ministry on Thursday, January 20, night confirmed that so far 17 persons have died from the explosion. 59 persons are also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.

A statement issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah following the tragedy said:

“As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.

“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition.”

Bogoso Disaster: Mining company reacts to news

Chirano Gold Mines, the mining company taking delivery of the truck that went off at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region has reacted to the sad incident.

In two press releases sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mining company indicated that they had been informed of the explosion in Apiate.

According to them, they were taking delivery of the explosives which was being transported by one of their contractors.

President Akufo-Addo reacts to Begoso explosion

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

Source: YEN.com.gh