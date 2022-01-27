Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, is one of the most popular Ghanaian musicians at the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The award-winning singer has been dominating the headlines after falling in love again.

Following his breakup with MIchy, the new lover who has taken his baby mama's position is Elfreda.

Shatta Wale: 9 photos of the musician that explain why he is the cutest celeb in Ghana (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale)

Source: Instagram

Despite Shatta Wale's fame, he is arguably the most romantic star in the country at the moment.

Here are the 9 most romantic photos of Shatta Wake that will make your day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Shatta Wale can't stop wowing his followers on Instagram. Check how he is spot on in this swagged up photo:

2. Too much cuteness in this photo. Always showing his great sense of fashion with this powerful posing:

3. As white as snow as Shatta Wale blessed his followers with this stunning photo:

4. Executive posing with Serwaa Amihere. Shatta Wale is a real gem always shinning:

5. Green and white mood. Shatta Wale would never disappoint always apt and wowing his fans:

6. Studio vibes, casual looks but still Shatta Wale is the romantic guy we used to know:

7. Shatta Wale with his gee, Medikal, it is all fun anytime the two hang around. They always show off money:

8. Check him here always delight to watch whenever he is on stage performing. The fans love him:

9. Money is not his problem. Wherever you see Shatta Wale it is about swag and money:

Shatta Wale showers lover with gift; buys Range Rover for her

Award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has indicated that he is already showing gifts on his new lover, Elfreda.

In a new post he made on his Instagram stories and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale claimed that he had just bought a new Range Rover for his lover.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, even though he has presented the plush ride to his fair-coloured girlfriend, she did not want him to post it on social media.

As such, we cannot confirm if indeed the Ayoo crooner had done what he said he had done or was just goofing around.

Source: YEN.com.gh