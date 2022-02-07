A social media user took to social media to share a video of man and a girl participate in a playful run race

In the clip that man who is presumably the girl’s father, win the race and proceeds to repeatedly say “You could never” and the little girl starts begins to cry

Several online users have responded with differing views on whether the man’s reaction was appropriate or not

Is it okay to let your child win all the time when playing games? This was the question on several peeps’ minds after a social media user shared a video of a father and his daughter recently.

The clip shows the man and the girl participate in a playful run race, to which the man wins. He proceeds to repeatedly say “You could never” and the little girl breaks down and starts crying.

The Twitter post has now left peeps and parents on two opposite sides, with some saying the video shows harmless fun and the character building of the child. Whereas others claim the man was too insensitive to the child’s feelings, and even called him a sore winner.

Social media user @notChvnel captioned the tweet:

“Me as a parent lmfao you ain’t winnin just cause on this side! You could neva!”

Online users took to the comments section of the post to air their views:

@MJohnsonFTW said:

“I prefer my way. Takes less effort and teaches them that life ain’t fair.”

@skye_angelique wrote:

“I’m a gentle parent, this doesn’t bother me though. I do stuff like this with my daughter Woman shrugging teach your kids not to be a sore loser.”

@Mrs_FineWine commented:

“Little kids really be expecting you to let them win lol nah we building character.”

@Parris_noHILTON replied:

“OnG!!!! You gonna take this L with poise and grace.”

@aishamusic responded:

“This is gonna be Usain Bolt and his kids when they try to beat him in a race SMH Man running Face with tears of joy. Parents need to let the kids win for a change .”

@Jazz_333_

“Parent do let their kids win, but they don’t have to let them win all the time! Woman shrugging kids need to learn early that it’s ok to lose sometimes, just gotta keep trying.

@CherryBerry508 shared:

“What he should have said is “Yes daddy won but we are going to work on your speed so that you can be as fast or even faster than daddy. You might even go to the Olympics with a lot of practice”.”

@JoshGre93001831reacted:

“I don’t see the issue. He a good day, teach them disappointment at an early age so they will be prepared when they get older. It’s just a little tears, she will be alright.”

