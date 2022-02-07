Dr. Osei Kwame Despite : Photos of 5 Expensive cars Owned By Osei Kwame Despite

Business mogul and multimillionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, has a lot of expensive habits and that includes acquiring very high-cost automobiles

The CEO and popular philanthropist, Despite, is a luxury car enthusiast and his fleet of cars is proof of this assertion

From Bugatti La Voiture Noire,Rolls-Royce Sweptail, Lykan Hypersport , Despite;s car collections are every every man's dream

Ghanaian business tycoon, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group of Companies has a love for very expensive automobiles as seen in his collection of cars on social media.

Last week, February 2, 2021, was the 60th birthday of Despite and Ghanaians and he added to his fleet of luxurious cars a new 2022 Bugatti as his birthday gift to himself.

The multimillionaire has many vintage cars which are very expensive in his garage. It was first seen during the wedding ceremony of his son, Kennedy Agyapong.

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of 5 expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite.

1. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the new La Voiture Noire comes with a hefty £14.4million price tag. The sleek coupe is said to combine limousine-style comfort with some of the world's best hyper car performance.

2.Rolls-Royce Sweptail

At a reported price of nearly $13 million, it is believed to be the most expensive new car ever commissioned.

3.Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster takes the aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype onto everyday roads. It has an estimated price of £3.4 million.

4. Lykan HyperSport

The Lykan HyperSport is a Lebanese limited production sports car manufactured by W Motors, a United Arab Emirates based company. It is said to be estimated around Images £2.6 million.

5. Bugatti Chiron

Despite gifted himself a Bugatti Chiron for his 60th Birthday. The price of a Bugatti Chiron is between $3m and $4m.

