A husband has got many talking after returning a gift his brother-in-law got his wife

@ezinna2x narrated that buying a car for his wife without his consent was wrong

He revealed that he returned the car and bought the exact replica for his wife

A man has got many talking after taking to social media to share a decision he recently made concerning his wife.

The post shared on Twitter by @ezinna2x shared that he returned a car his brother-in-law purchased for his wife because it was not right.

He narrated that his wife's brother, who is based in the US, bought a car for her without seeking permission from him.

He, therefore, took the car back to where it was bought and purchased a direct replica of the car for his wife.

"My wife’s brother in the USA bought her a car without my consent. I returned the car and bought her the replica. Don't joke with Anambra men"

Many who saw @ezinna2x surely had a lot to say about it.

The tweet at the time of this publication has over 3,000 likes, close to 1,700 quote tweets and more than 800 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the over 700 comments below;

@olujoshdare commented:

Quick question bros... Should your sister also take permission from your wife before buying you any gifts? If your sister doesn't, would you also be fine with your wife insisting you return the gift so she can buy a replica for you? Honest answers only.

From @Drmuzoic:

Without your consent as the alpha and omega of her life? For your mind, what you did made sense to you?

@ononye_kah2 shared:

I am a woman and I know my Brother will not buy me something as big as a car without talking to my husband. Jewelries and clothes and perfume no be the same thing with car. That you want to suprise your sis with a car no mean say you go surprise her husband too. RESPECT HIM

@thederaguy wrote:

The brother is supposed to tell you about the car sha ,you have to inform the husband first it is called respect

From @Emmaswordlove:

Why didn’t you buy her the car before her brother noticed she needs one ? Let’s give before there’s reason to do !!

