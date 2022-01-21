A young lady has recently got many talking after resorting to social media to narrate how she got gifted an iPhone 13 by a stranger

The story published by YEN.com.gh had the lady sharing that a man approached her and asked for her number and upon informing him she has no phone, he pulled out a new phone for her

Many who read the story expressed their varying opinions under the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a young woman took to her Twitter timeline to share that, she was approached by a young man for her number and upon informing him she has no phone, he quickly pulled out an iPhone 13 for her.

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to opinions about it and resorted to the comments section to share it.

iPhone, excited young lady with phone Phot credit: indiamart, Tim Robberts/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the point if this publication, the post has racked up more than 60 comments with close to 500 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

Kenko Ledison commented:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

So what happen if he calls u and u refuse to answer

Ackah Leo wrote:

Apui...This won't motivate us to do same wai

From Kusi Gideon:

Please I will give you Nokia 3310 with no charger . Can I take your number urgently?

Barekese Mmrante Hene:

We all know what will happen after taking your number

Fred Abadu commented:

My dear sister beware of predators,its either they use you and dump you or use you for rituals,wise up,

Alex Boakye wrote:

Meanwhile for the past 3 months he hasn’t send her mom Common 20 cedis !! Mmaaa beku mb33ma ampa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman shared how she lost her job as a Client Service Manager after feeling pressured to own an iPhone.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter shared by @mx24gh had the anonymous lady recounting that her promising career went down the drain after deciding to use the wrong means to acquire her very own iPhone 12.

The young lady shared that she started working with an investment company in January 2021 and was promoted to become a Client Service Manager, which meant she handled all the big portfolios.

Source: YEN.com.gh