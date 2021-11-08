Nana Yaw Frimpong, a Ghanaian man working as a security man in the UK has shared that he became successful just after leaving Ghana

Yaw revealed that through his jobs abroad, he has been able to build three houses in Ghana

The man stated that he will never discourage anyone from migrating abroad because life is much better there

Nana Yaw Frimpong, a Ghanaian based in the UK has stated that he will always choose living abroad to being in Ghana any day.

The man shared that he has been able to build three houses after leaving Ghana to Italy and finally to the UK.

Yaw recounted that he worked as a sprayer in Italy for eight years and has been working as a security man in UK for five years now.

Comparing life in both countries, the Ghanaian man revealed that he made more money as a sprayer.

According to Yaw, anyone who intends to move abroad should make it a point to go through a form of apprenticeship.

He added that , as far as he is concerned, he will encourage anyone who wants to migrate abroad to go ahead because his move has helped him do well in life.

His only advice was that the right channels must be used when moving from Ghana.

