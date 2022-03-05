Umaru Sanda Amadu, a famous journalist with Citi TV/FM prevented a girl from getting married at age 13, 3 years ago

The young lady has now graduated from senior high school and interestingly emerged as the 2nd best student in her school

During a short ceremony, the 16-year-old was handed back to the family who promised that she would continue schooling

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu, who works with Citi TV/FM in Accra has saved a girl from having her career prospects ruined and given her great hope for the future.

As Sanda narrates on his LinkedIn handle, it all started three years ago when he found out about the plan to marry the girl off and stepped in to halt the process so she continues her schooling.

"I incurred the wrath of some of my community members, particularly, the Muslims over an action I took to help prevent a 13-year-old girl from being forced into marriage," he recalls.

The journalist was successful because he had the help of the former Headmistress of his village school, the Doryumu Police, the Social Welfare Office at Dodowa, and the team at the Prampram based Kinder Paradise home.

The girl named Sadia who is now 16 years old has written and passed the BECE, emerging as the second-best in her school.

During a short ceremony, the 16-year-old who desires to further her education at Tema Senior High School was handed back to the family who promised that she would continue schooling.

Ghanaians celebrate Sanda

Below were some thoughts Sanda's followers expressed after reading the exciting account.

Gyeke-Darko Samuel indicated:

Umaru Sanda Amadu you are a saviour. The power of responsible journalism

Gifty Pamela Afun mentioned:

God bless you Umaru Sanda Amadu for your kind heart, We are proud of you Sadia, Congrats to you

Umaru Sanda's Humble Beginnings

Ghanaian broadcast journalist with Citi radio and TV, Umaru Sanda, previously shared inspiring throwback visuals highlighting his humble beginnings in a post on social media.

Coming from an economically disadvantaged family, Sanda had a difficult childhood. He struggled for the most part of his education.

However, in spite of his early childhood financial limitations, he has managed to become one of Ghana’s thriving and reputable journalists.

