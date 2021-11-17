Kuami Eugene 'warns' KiDi to stop talking about him during interviews

Kuami Eugene is not happy about Kidi responding to queries about him

The bunker singer says Ghanaians end up misquoting KiDi's words anytime he does that

Kuami Eugene cautioned Kidi to cease answering questions about him and focus on himself

Top Ghanaian music act, Eugene Marfo, known professionally as Kuami Eugene, has told KiDi, his label mate, to cease responding to questions about him.

According to Kuami Eugene, KiDi's responses to queries about him during interviews get misconstrued and misquoted by Ghanaians, creating the impression that the two have a strained relationship.

Kuami Eugene also asserted that he does not speak about his label mate, KiDi in the same way others do and that he is pleased that KiDi has finally seen the reason not to speak about him.

The Dollar On You singer added that KiDi should have been aware of the fact that whatever you say in Ghana can be twisted.

“I don’t talk about KiDi; that’s me. I don’t talk about people’s lives. So I’m glad he now realizes that our people like to misquote others. He should have understood this long ago that your ‘A’ can be twisted to look like ‘B," Kuami Eugene said.

“He is not saying it in a way people will take it. He is saying because he has a good heart, but at the end of the day, they misquote him and make him sound like a bad person or a jealous person.”

Kuami Eugene went on to add that he will refer anyone to KiDi when questions are asked about him and also told Kidi to focus on himself.

This follows a revelation Kidi made in an interview with Abeiku Santana weeks ago about Kuami Eugene getting offended anytime he answers the question about him. Kidi disclosed that this brings confusion and internal wrangling at Lynx Entertainment.

