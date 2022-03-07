Top Ghanaian YouTube content creator, Wode Maya has announced owning a washroom with an in-built television

The tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh had Maya claiming that it is the first time he has seen a washroom with that feature in Ghana

Many Ghanaians who saw the post had a lot of interesting things to say about it under the comments section

Well-known Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has recently resorted to social media to announce his latest achievement.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of the biggest content creator in Ghana had him sharing that the mirror in his washroom has an in-built TV.

Wode Maya's washroom with the in-bulit TV, Maya after an award event Photo credit: @wode_maya/Twitter, mrghanababy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"My Washroom mirror got inbuilt TvFirst time seeing this in Ghana tho"

His tweet attracted a lot of responses, some of which were congratulatory messages.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with 14 quote tweets, over 200 retweets and close to 70 comments.

Some of the interesting replies have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@_ImSenyo commented:

Watching TV is already a stressful job. Why would you want it in a washroom???

@koneylorinto wrote:

Eiiii 3nne3 s3 I won’t leave the washroom anytime I go there

@hunchojnr_ replied:

The only young boy in Ghana that can make $1m + on his own

From @Ehansoni1:

For a second I think it was casted unto the mirror by an extended devise or hologram. Interesting

@MissLizzyat replied:

So now the only thing left is an in built cooker and I can sleep there

I guess this is your dream life or not yet

