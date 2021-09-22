In 2018, a young lady named Abigail Gyanwah graduated from UCC with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce

Whilst she was in her sophomore year, Abigail decided to start a sewing business in order to avoid becoming an unemployed graduate

Now, the business has grown to have 9 employees and Abigail just opened another startup in the fashion industry

Abigail Gyanwah, a young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018, now runs two startups Shefata Clothing and Braids and Cuts Palace, which have a total of about 10 employees.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Abigail indicates that she decided to start something for herself when she was only in level 200 in the university because of the high unemployment rate in the country.

"Although my mother was not in full support at the time because she wanted me to focus on my studies, I still persevered and learned on YouTube how I could sew dresses myself. But now, she is proud of me," Abigail recalls.

What's her motivation

When asked how she got the motivation to start up a business so early, Abigail who studied Bachelor of Commerce for her first degree indicated that it was a combination of factors including the fact that she is a firstborn who needed to work hard and assist her parents.

Shefata Clothing is currently six years old and has nine employees but Braids and Cuts Palace, a mobile hair salon, is only five months old, with one employee so far.

Advice for young people

"I would advise all young graduates to be open-minded. Don't be too fixated on what you studied in school, hoping to only get a job in that particular field. Explore more and be hardworking," Abigail said.

