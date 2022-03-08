Danielle Twum, a driven Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to announce the recognition of her contribution to STEM

Her post on LinkedIn had pictures of herself standing behind a statue that was raised for her in the US

Many Ghanaians who saw Danielle's post took to the comments section to express how proud they are of her work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A vibrant Ghanaian lady by the name of Danielle Twum has recently taken to social media to celebrate being celebrated in a grand style.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Danielle Twum had her sharing that she never saw herself becoming a role model to people someday when she started her career but that is exactly what happened.

Daniel standing besides her statue Photo credit: Danielle Twum/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She showed her appreciation and hoped that her journey inspires the next generation of scientists.

Danielle shared photos of statues of herself along with other women who find themselves in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field blazing the trail everyday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her post read;

I did not go into STEM to become a role model but knowing that my journey will inspire the next generation of scientists is an honor I do not take lightly, thank you.

If you are in the DC area, do check out the #IfThenSheCanExhibit at the Smithsonian Institution where you will be able to see the largest collection of statues of #WomenInSTEM.

Some of the heartfelt comments which were left under her post have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Ha Do wrote:

Congratulations! So inspirational! I am honored to listen to your advice at the UHD Stem event!

Trudy Giese commented:

You inspire, encourage and are a visible supporter of women in STEM, Danielle; Brava

Beatrice Anowah Brew replied:

This is awesome Danielle. Congratulations and keep inspiring #breakthebias

From Bryan Wilson:

This is the definition of making "boss moves"! Congratulations Danielle Twum, Ph.D.!!!

Susan Mitchell said:

So proud of you. Your light continues to shine bright. Congratulations Danielle!

Dr Margaret Gyapong: Ghanaian Scientist Wins Most Outstanding Female Scientist Award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Director of the Institute of Health Research, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Prof Margaret Gyapong, has received the Most Outstanding Female Scientist 2020 Prize.

The Ghanaian scientist received the honour from the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trial Partnership (EDCTP).

The award recognises her involvement in research and innovation activities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh