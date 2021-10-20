Prof Margaret Gyapong has received the Most Outstanding Female Scientist 2020 Prize

The Director of the Institute of Health Research, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Prof Margaret Gyapong, has received the Most Outstanding Female Scientist 2020 Prize.

Dr Margaret Gyapong: Ghanaian Scientist Wins Most Outstanding Female Scientist Award

Source: Twitter

Other prizes

Other prizes up for grabs were the Science Leadership Prize, Outstanding Research Team and Dr Pascoal Mocumbi Prize.

The prizes come with a trophy and cash ranging from 10,000 Euros to 50,000 Euros, according to the EDCTP Secretariat.

Leader in research

The Outstanding Female Scientist prize identified the recipient as a leader in research, bringing together the experiences of research institutions in Africa, Asia and Europe.

Prof Gyapong, also a former Director of the Dodowa Health Research Centre, has risen through the ranks of the research ladder to become a seasoned and internationally renowned scientist.

Prof Gyapong is working on neglected tropical diseases, specifically, Female Genital Schistosomiasis, which presents as a regular gynaecological problem affecting women endearing it to being misdiagnosed and mistreated as a sexually transmitted infection.

Other honours

On International Women’s Day in March 2021, she was honoured by WHO/TDR as one of 15 women who champion mentorship and collaboration among scientists tackling infectious diseases in low and middle-income countries.

In May of the same year, she was ranked by the World Scientist and University Ranking 2021-AD Scientific Index 2021 as number four in the University of Health and Allied Sciences and 13 in Ghana.

Awarding excellence

Prof Gyapong plans on setting up a fund with her award for needy but brilliant female students in memory of her mother, Madam Dora Gertrude Quaye and a prize for the Most Outstanding Female Scientist at UHAS.

Source: Yen