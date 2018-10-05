Ewe marriage list: Ghanaian engagement list among the Ewes

Marriage is the legally or formally recognized union of two people as partners in a personal relationship. In some tribes, traditional marriages might not be the custom to go through, but to others, it serves as an important practice that, if not performed, would mean that the parties in question are not married. There are certain procedures one must go through before getting married. Here is the Ewe marriage list of items that are considered very important.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana couples in traditional wedding attire. Photo: @radiancebride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the Ewe setting, the couple both have some obligations to perform, and among these are procedures that come with the traditional engagement list presentation. The list differs depending on the particular tribe and family from which the lady comes. A list of items is usually given to the groom-to-be.

Ewe marriage list

What are the items needed for engagement?? Marrying from a Ewe family, the man has to pay for the bride price, which usually comes with a list. This list is commonly made up of, but not limited to, the following items.

Knocking price list

Knocking price is when the groom goes to familiarize himself with the bride's family. It's more like an introductory moment. At this moment, he asks for the bride's hand in marriage. Below is a list of the items needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two bottles of schnapps (Foreign One)

One bottle of gin

I crate of soft drinks

Cash worth GHC 100

What are the items used in traditional marriage?

Ewe traditional marriage list and other engagement requirements create a good bond between the two families. What does the Ewe marriage/engagement list entail? Below are items that should not miss on the list.

Engagement ring and Holy Bible

Six half pieces of cloth (Real wax)

Six pieces of headgear (Scarf)

Two pairs of sandals and two pairs of shoes, each with a bag

One big Echolac bag

Two sets of jewellery and wristwatches

12 underwear

Six night wears

Six brassiere

Lady waist beads and one traditional pant

One catholic hymnal

GHC 600

Below are drinks that should be included in the marriage list of Ewe

Two bottles of schnapps (Foreign one)

One bottle of dry gin

One bottle of dubonette

One bottle of whisky

One bottle of akpeteshie

One pot of palm wine or GHC 30

Two cartons of beer

Two crates of soft drinks

Two crates of malt

Below are items the groom is expected to give to his inlaws.

Wedding attire for Ghanan couples. Photo: @ivorianweddings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Father-in-law GHC 250

Mother-in-law GHC 250

Brother-in-laws GHC 100

Half a piece of cloth (Real wax) for mother-in-law (with headgear and sandals)

One full piece of cloth (Real wax) for father-in-law (with one pair of sandals)

Amount to the family GHC 100

Thank you, GHC 50

Note: Thanksgiving items can be in the form of a sum of money or a crate of drinks given to the bride's family members who are present at the ceremony. This is to thank them for coming to the ceremony and agreeing for their daughter to be given away.

What are the types of marriages in Ghana?

There are three types of marriages in Ghana: traditional, customary, and church.

First is the traditional marriage that happens, then the church marriage follows, after which the customary marriage is done. This happens when the couple wants all three forms of marriage.

The traditional marriage of Ghanaians isn't a promise but rather a complete action backed by law and traditions.

What items does a man need to present when he is ready to marry?

Among the Ewes, when a man is ready to marry, he must present a pot of palm wine to the girl's father, and this must be done by the man's paternal and maternal aunts to inform the girl's parents of their intentions to marry their daughter.

After this, the messengers from the to-be groom are asked to come for the answer after a week or two. This period allows them time to consider the request and to make underground investigations about the man and his family.

After the investigation and the girl's parents are satisfied with the man's conduct and background, they allow them to perform the necessary marriage rites.

For this, two bottles of locally brewed gin are offered to the bride's family by the to-be groom in appreciation which is known as the knocking fee.

After this process, the marriage is concluded by giving the marriage payment and performing certain ceremonies which are also considered necessary for establishing a legal union in which the bride is formally handed to the groom's parents.

What does formal handing entail?

The formal handing over of the bride to the groom is a short ceremony where both parents give a piece of short advice and encouragement to the couple, followed by the bride and groom's affirmation of their readiness to marry.

This stage takes place in the bride's father's house. Before the bride joins her husband, a short prayer is said to the ancestors, asking for their blessings for the couple. After the prayer, the bride is taken away by the husband's aunts, accompanied by her aunts.

On her arrival, she is warmly received by the bridegroom's father. Here, the couple is advised again to live peacefully. After this, the family head pours libation, asking for a successful marriage. On the day of the ceremony, the man is expected to bring along some peas, locally called Cantonese.

What are popular Ghana engagement dresses?

Wedding dress designs. Photo: @iwearafrican, @ivorianweddings, @radiancebride (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When it comes to Ghana engagement dress styles, your options are endless. Below are some common and trendy dress styles you can rock.

African print: When it comes to engagement dress styles in Ghana, the first item on your list should be the African print. The African print has become a major fashion wear in Ghana, and it is almost impossible to find any Ghanaian fashion picture that lacks this cloth design.

When it comes to engagement dress styles in Ghana, the first item on your list should be the African print. The African print has become a major fashion wear in Ghana, and it is almost impossible to find any Ghanaian fashion picture that lacks this cloth design. Kaba dress: Depending on your preferences, there are many fun dress design options to try out with the Kaba design. The other big win with this design is that you can match this engagement dress and hairstyle to your different jewellery, thus, making you stand out as the most elegant lady in the room.

Depending on your preferences, there are many fun dress design options to try out with the Kaba design. The other big win with this design is that you can match this engagement dress and hairstyle to your different jewellery, thus, making you stand out as the most elegant lady in the room. Ankara dress: These designs never disappoint! From simple casual wear designs to elegant and sophisticated designs such as those for engagements, you will never go wrong with Ankara designs.

What are traditional marriage rites?

The traditional rites or marriage ceremonies are usually held at the bride's home. Payment is made from the groom's family to the bride's family. The process varies from family to family, depending on their customs.

How Krobo marriage is performed?

This ceremony brings together the families of the prospective husband and wife. At this gathering, the husband-to-be gives official information to the girl's parents, expressing his desire to marry their daughter.

Is a traditional wedding the same as an engagement?

Engagement is an essential component of traditional marriage. The items listed for the engagement are presented as the ceremony progresses. Each traditional wedding has slightly different items.

Marriage is a sacred and important institution in life. The above Ewe marriage list includes various items the groom must bring during the knocking and engagement ceremony. The items may differ depending on the family.

READ ALSO: Spiritual uses of prekese in the Bible, its English name, and more

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the spiritual uses of prekese in the Bible. Prekese is a West African name used to refer to the purplish-brown fruit of the Aidan tree.

The tree is distinguished by small green leaves, long pods that hang from the branch tips, and magnificent flowers ranging in colour from deep orange to creamy pink. Prekese is well-known for its numerous spiritual applications and nutritional value.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh