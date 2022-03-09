A man has stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared photos of his mother hawking to celebrate her on International Women's Day

The son who expressed love for his mother wondered if the woman would stop hawking even when the time comes for her to

Many shared their experiences about their mothers not wanting to leave activities they are already used to

A young man identified as Nobleman has in a post on Twitter celebrated his mother on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8.

He shared two photos of his mother hawking on the road as she stood beside a car on his Twitter handle @NOBLEMANESQ. The son said that he ran into her on the street.

A man who showed his mother online has received massive reactions. Photo source: @NOBLEMANESQ

Source: Twitter

Will she stop hawking?

The young man revealed that with time, his mother is going to stop hawking. A part of his Twitter post read:

"So today being the International women's day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you. I know with time you'll stop Hawking (but u go stop so)..."

See his full post below:

Mixed reactions trail his post

At the time of writing this report, the post has over 13,000 likes with tens of quoted replies. Below are some of the reactions:

@Rhumeey said:

"And a camera was readily available for that? It's actually good to identify with your mother... But I didn't think a camera would be somewhere waiting to capture a random totally unplanned moment..."

@EmekaAmakeze said:

"Her smile is infectious. It is not always easy for them to stop what they used to train their kids. But she will eventually stop. God will continue to bless her and bless you too."

@naturalboifilmz said:

"I stopped my mom from working since 2017, placed her on monthly salary, later made it weekly. It was one of the most difficult decision have ever made but I did it and God has been faithful since then."

@cakesbybola said:

"All this mama will not stop, my mum going to market 5am just to buy and sell…….pls who are you feeding?even me to wake 5am is a problem...."

@olapopopo said:

"Person post im mama. As in his own mother o… some people are here asking if a camera was ready. But if she was one billionaire and he met her randomly on a connecting flight y’all would be sliding into DMs like little vipers."

Woman sold tea to pay kids' school fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man with the handle @FasipeTobi shared a very emotional story of how his mother made a big sacrifice to sponsor them in school.

In a post on Sunday, May 23, 2021, the young man said that he was really moved to tears while narrating how his mum sold hot tea and homemade yoghurt on Lagos streets to fund her children's education.

As if that was not enough, the superwoman also used proceeds from the business to take care of her ailing husband who was blind.

Source: YEN.com.gh