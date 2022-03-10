Afi Antonio, the leader of the famous Afi Antonio Foundation has turned 40 years old in grand style

She marked the occasion by donating GHc3,000 & Verna products to the Nima Mamobi Muslim community

Afi Antonio's 40th birthday celebration coincided with the 4th anniversary of the Afi Antonio Foundation

Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, the popular Ghanaian philanthropist who runs Afi Antonio Foundation, has celebrated her 40th birthday in an amazing way.

The occasion also turned out to be the fourth anniversary of her organization that has helped dozens of underprivileged people to get financial assistance, helped with the inclusion of persons living with autism, among many other projects.

As part of the double celebration, the humanitarian presented a cash amount of GHc3,000 and products from Verna Natural Mineral Water to Muslim brothers at Nima Mamobithem.

"My dad Daniel Antonio and a few friends Ezekiel Tetteh, Bernard Amankwah Singer accompanied me to make the donation. The Imam was so happy and mentioned that this will go a long way to help them feed the homeless boys they take care of," she recalls in a Facebook post.

Wishes from social media users

After watching Afi's pictures, many could not believe that she actually turned 40 years old. Below were some of their comments.

Woedem Ahiabenu said:

Glorious 40 Beautiful Philanthropist Afi Antonio ❤️. More Blessings & Bliss. Cheers Darling

MzGee Ghana indicated:

Never seen a gorgeous looking woman at 40? All eyes on Afi Antonio 40 never looked this 16! Happy birthday dear! God bless you!

MhzzMag Gh mentioned:

Thanks for the love throughout the many years of knowing you ❤. Love you sis Afi Antonio 40 looks beautiful on you Happy 4th year anniversary Afi Antonio Foundation Blessings on top of Blessings

When Afi Antonio won a global award

The founder of the popular Afi Antonio Foundation was awarded as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year at Humanitarian Awards Global 2021.

The Awards scheme was instituted to identify, honor, and celebrate a cross-section of the most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works.

It also celebrates leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses.

