Ghana's own philanthropist, Afi Antonio, who is the founder of the popular Afi Antonio Foundation, has been awarded as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year at Humanitarian Awards Global 2021.

The Awards scheme was instituted to identify, honor, and celebrate a cross-section of the most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works.

It also celebrates leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses.

Sharing photos from the event on her Facebook handle, Afi Antonio also used the opportunity to express her gratitude towards the various individuals who have helped in her philanthropic works, although only one company was involved.

"No government support nor corporate organisation aside Verna Natural Mineral Water hmmmmm. You guys have brought me this far and I'm really grateful. Thank you," she stated.

Afi is a lady who has become known for getting a lot of positive interventions for children living with different conditions.

In June this year, her foundation (AAF) organized Verna Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana, which was a pageant for Ghanaian children living with autism.

This made AAF the first autism talent grooming and empowerment programme in Ghana to promote social inclusion through creative arts.

Talking to YEN.com.gh about the contest, Ms. Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, the founder of the foundation, said there were six contestants in the maiden edition that was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Airport View Hotel.

Before that, the Afi Antonio Foundation also empowered women with limited means at Anloga in the Volta Region to start their own businesses.

Information obtained directly by YEN.com.gh confirmed that the empowerment program under the theme, "Empowering Women And Girls For a Better Tomorrow", was undertaken in partnership with Feminine Star Africa.

With the support of the department of social welfare in Anloga, 60 women/girls consisting of widows, single mothers, disabled women, and female school dropouts were trained with entrepreneurial skills.

