A video of a young girl showcasing her dancing skills before a large number of students has stirred reactions on the net

The talented girl identified as Ayabonga Ndhlovu put up a great display in a crop top with sizzling moves

Ayabonga showed great flexibility and kept her legs apart throughout the performance to the admiration of her viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users have gushed over a video of a young girl dancing before students in a unique way.

A video of the performance was shared by the dancer named Ayabonga Ndhlovu on her Instagram page and gained huge traction with over 40k views.

She impressed with her dancing Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @babyface_womdantso

Source: Instagram

The cute clip starts with the dancer dancing like she was crouching and repeated the squats for some seconds before switching to a unique legwork dance.

She complemented the leg dance move with an energetic whining of the waist and this sent the crowd of students into a frenzy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What's interesting is that she kept her legs apart for the most part of her performance. The crowd couldn't stop cheering her energetic display.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@michaeldonburger said:

"My love for her is just too much.❤️

"Am a big fan.

"I will come to S.A just because of her."

@matilda_kore said:

"I loooove love this kid’s energy...You are worth 300k of us plus more."

@thee.obvious_.sisipho said:

"Haii u rock shame...u ate and left no crumbs moghel."

@chiomaumenne said:

"Everytime I watch you dance like this I feel so proud of you like I would a lil sister so much so I smile like a fool and cry. Keep it up baby girl."

@josh_deal_dapper said:

"Talent, always is bigger than self... I pray you never loose it.. oooh.. you bigger than you....well, what is that even supposed to mean.... it means, life???? A balance I will never have, but I will try to tell you about it.. we are all, lost mmmh."

How Did She do it? Plus-Size Oyinbo Lady Steals Show at Gathering, Shows Sweet Dance Moves in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size Oyinbo lady caused huge stir on the internet as a video of her dance showcase with a group of persons went viral.

The white lady identified as Kacy Rondeau showcased her dance skill much to the admiration of many.

It was how she did the dance moves, including zanku for many people.In a video seen on her Instagram page, the lady and another petite female dancer led the way with the Oyinbo dancer carrying herself effortlessly.

Source: YEN.com.gh