A plus-size Oyinbo lady left social media users mesmerized as she stole the show at a dance showcase with other people

The lady showed great knowledge of popular moves as she switched between them effortlessly

Netizens noted that she performed with great energy and showered encomiums on the lady who has amassed thousands of followers on social media over her dance skills

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A plus-size Oyinbo lady caused huge stir on the internet as a video of her dance showcase with a group of persons went viral.

The white lady identified as Kacy Rondeau showcased her dance skill much to the admiration of many.

She carried herself amazingly well Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kacyrondeau

Source: Instagram

She did justice to the dance steps

It was how she did the dance moves, including zanku for many people.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In a video seen on her Instagram page, the lady and another petite female dancer led the way with the Oyinbo dancer carrying herself effortlessly.

keeping in rhythm with the song in play, Kacy went from one popular Nigerian dance style to the other giving infectious leg and hand moves.

She eventually wrapped up the sizzling performance with the zanku dance by thumping her feet on the ground asynchronously and then a final kick out.

The Oyinbo lady who is famed for showcasing her dance skills in short videos she shares on social media has a growing number of followers, including over 132k on Instagram alone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were impressed

@official_godfrey_autos remarked:

"I love your energy, the way you carry your body is amazing. Kudos."

@uglyrichdude_1 said:

"Oyibo you don sabi dance our Nigerian dance pass us sef..."

@lexi.nyc stated:

"This was one of the happiest videos in a long time… most of us have watched it many times..over and over!!"

@eme.raldqueen thought:

"Gidem!!!! your moves, your attitude, your face... You ate this up and left no crumbs."

@ellabeautycastle opined:

"You're such an amazing dancer... Your attitude is top notch you got a contagious energy."

Plus-size schoolgirl wows colleagues with her sizzling waist dance moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size schoolgirl had shown off nice waist moves as she danced in front of her colleagues.

Like a dance hall queen, the plus-sized girl bossed things as concerns dancing as she impressed with her legs and waist.

In the cute video, the girl started off by whining her waist slowly before breaking into sizzling and fast waist moves. As students screamed in excitement, she supported her waist dance with unique legwork moves and did this with great energy.

Source: YEN.com.gh