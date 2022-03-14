A lady known on Twitter with the handle tay_zenith has caused a stir on the bird app after making a rib-cracking statement

Tay_zenith indicated that she is not so much into the looks of the men that come her way but not any kind of look is acceptable

The manner in which she presented the idea has caused numerous social media users to pour out massive reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady is tearing tens of thousands of social media users up with laughter with a hilarious post she made about the kind of man she wants.

According to the lady identified as "⁶" with the handle tay_zenith, she does not focus on good looks when she is on the lookout for a suitor but this does not mean that anything at all goes for her.

In her own words, "Just because i said i don't go for looks doesn't mean you should look like a weapon formed against me"

Young lady laughing Photo credit: Yagazie Emezi

Source: Getty Images

What social media users are saying

At the time of this publication, the post had already gathered 36,000 reactions aside from the numerous comments and reshares.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Below were some reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh

@MelissaWhitela9 indicated:

At least he must look ok. I don't wanna stare at him thinking "damn you're ugly af". I wanna wake up in the morning peaceful and not constantly waking up to a nightmare.

@KcKc88060080 mentioned:

Beautiful or ugly..all of us God image ooo. Make una no dey discriminate

@TreamyS suggested:

“Weapon formed against me” are sometimes a type please don’t come for me it’s very rare for me to date a cute guy.

See the post below

Many React As Lady Claims A Man Does not Love His Woman If He Has No Problem Seeing Her Use An Android Phone

Meanwhile, a young lady has single-handedly managed to spark massive conversations online after she took to social media to share an opinion.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Speedy_1011 had her claiming that a man will not be in love with a woman and see her using an Android phone without doing anything about it.

Her actual post read;

"I swear! A man who truly loves you, will never watch you use an Android phone"

Source: YEN.com.gh