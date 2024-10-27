Crysencio Summerville has explained the reason for celebrating with Mohammed Kudus after scoring against Manchester United

Kudus has started the first of his three-match suspension after receiving a red card in the match against Tottenham Hotspurs

West Ham United defeated Manchester United to win their second game of the campaign after a tough start to the season

West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has opened up after celebrating with the suspended Mohammed Kudus during their Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Summerville opened the scoring at the Olympic Stadium as the Hammers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.

Kudus was not involved in action as he began his three-match ban following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs last season.

After Summerville scored in the 74th minute, he ran all the way to find Kudus and gave him a big hug.

According to the summer arrival, he promised the Ghanaian, a layer he looks up to, he would be on the scoresheet.

“I told Mo that when I came on I was going to score, and that I was going to celebrate with him!” he said, as quoted by the club's official website. “I like Mo a lot - I look up to him on and off the pitch, and the emotions all just came out.

“I’m very happy with the goal. You always have to be alert in the box, I was was switched on and I was happy to see the ball fall to my feet," he added.

Kudus expected to return in November

The 24-year-old Ghanaian attacking midfielder will also miss the matches against Nottingham Forest and Everton in November.

However, he is expected to return to action after the international break when the Hammers take on Newcastle United.

Kudus has been charged by the English FA for violent conduct and improper act after his read card against Spurs, as reported by the BBC.

Kudus charged by English FA

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been charged by the English FA following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The 24-year-old, who had opened the scoring in the London derby, was sent off with four minutes remaining following a moment of madness late in the game.

Kudus was sent off after a Video Assistant Referee review showed him shoving Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven before slapping Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

