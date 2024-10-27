A video of some Ghanaians jubilating over Barcelona's win against Real Madrid has surfaced online

The young men in the videos were seen at a church auditorium, dancing excitedly and celebrating their team's victory

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

Some church members held an exceptional Thanksgiving service after Saturday's game to celebrate the victory of their favourite football team, Barcelona.

The Spanish Football Club beat Real Madrid's contenders by four (4) goals to nil (0), leaving many Madrid supporters heartbroken.

Barcelona's victory was celebrated globally, and Ghanaians were not left out of the celebration. In online videos, some young men went to church - some wearing their jerseys and others waving theirs - celebrating their victory.

Two of the young men were spotted dancing excitedly in the viral videos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens delight as Barcelona fans storm church

Netizens who saw the videos of the post were delighted. They expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the posts.

@wonitwaasidiii wrote:

"Small club won against the greatest ..they need to celebrate."

@Iam_SOAR wrote:

"No serious church we allow this."

@kobbyhimselv wrote:

"Herh Ghana. You can’t be indeed sad in this country."

@Makavelli_0 wrote:

"Vamosss."

@Iam_SOAR wrote:

"People are worshipping worldly things not God."

@kwabenaMarabola wrote:

"Big thanks to this Man."

@DaaQwame2 wrote:

"Wei y3 serious country."

@ThehustlerMaica wrote:

"Ahhh 20 cedis."

Source: YEN.com.gh