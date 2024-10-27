Ghanaian musician and host of United Showbiz, Empress Gifty, got a beautiful gift on her birthday

Ghanaian Prophet Eric Boahen, who was a guest on the United Showbiz, gave the renowned musician a brand-new iPhone

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty could not conceal her joy when she received an awesome birthday gift from a renowned Ghanaian pastor.

The renowned musician celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, October 25, 2024. A day after the grand celebration, Prophet Eric Boahen gave her a brand-new iPhone.

A Ghanaian pastor is giving Empress Gifty an iPhone as a birthday gift.

Empress Gifty was at the UTV studios, ready to host the October 26, 2024, edition of United Showbiz, when the Prophet walked in.

Delighted to see him, Empress Gifty gave him a warm hug to welcome him while a birthday song played in the background.

To her amusement, the Prophet pulled out a box and handed it to her. Empress Gifty was extremely astounded to see the brand-new iPhone. She jumped in joy and hugged the pastor again.

Netizens rejoice with Empress Gifty

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and rejoiced with the Ghanaian musician by liking the post shared on X. Others also expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

@sulemana5318 wrote:

"Eiii Hopeson Adoryeh hmmmmm."

Stonebwoy gives Gifty Anti birthday a surprise

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy gave veteran media personality Gifty Anti an unexpected birthday treat.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti marked her 51st birthday two years ago in January, with many icons joining in to give her heartwarming wishes. Stonebwoy, however, decided to make his presence felt and, therefore, visited the home of Oheneyere and her husband to spend quality time with them.

Although Oheneyere shared the photos an entire week after her birthday, they are still receiving massive attention from social media users who were thrilled to see the update. Gifty Anti was seen beaming with smiles as she accepted her guest and engaged in a lively chat with him.

