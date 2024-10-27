Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has issued a defiant claim following the club's heavy defeat to FC Barcelona

The 24-year-old was almost anonymous as Los Blancos stumbled to their first El Clasico defeat in four games

Meanwhile, he is expected to clinch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award on Monday, October 28 in Paris

Vinicius Junior has spoken out following Real Madrid's devastating loss to FC Barcelona in the first instalment of the El Clasico clash this season.

After entering the much-talked-about encounter on the back of a hat trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, expectations were high for Vinicius to lead Madrid to victory.

Vinicius Junior has pledged Real Madrid will bounce to winning ways after their humiliating defeat to FC Barcelona. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius' Madrid mauled by Barcelona

However, the 90 minutes that unfolded at the Santiago Bernabeu will linger in the memory of both him and his teammates for all the wrong reasons.

A stunning brace from Robert Lewandowski, coupled with goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, left Los Blancos reeling from an embarrassing defeat, 90Min reports.

Eurosport reports that this result not only marked a humiliating setback but also ended Madrid's impressive 42-game unbeaten streak, pushing Carlo Ancelotti’s squad six points behind their arch-rivals after just 11 matches.

Vinicius breaks silence after El Clasico heartbreak

Despite the disappointment, Vinicius remains confident that Real Madrid will rebound from this setback, asserting their place as the "best" team in the world.

“We will come back, as always. We are the biggest club, and you know that,” the 24-year-old stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

What's next for Vinicius?

On a positive note, the Brazilian winger, who has enjoyed a remarkable last 12 months, is widely anticipated to be named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on October 28 in Paris.

Ballon d'Or organisers drops big clue

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or, France Football, shared a cryptic post hinting that Vinicius Jr could be in contention for this year's award.

All eyes are now on Paris to see if the prestigious trophy will return to Brazil for the first time since Ricardo Kaka's win in 2007.

Pele's son endorses Vinicius

In a related update, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius' quest for the 2024 Ballon d'Or has received a substantial boost.

The Real Madrid star garnered strong support from one of Pele's sons, who publicly endorsed the 24-year-old for the esteemed accolade.

Nevertheless, Vinicius will encounter fierce competition from Manchester City's Rodrigo Cascante.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh