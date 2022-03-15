After graduating from university, Flora Kutorkor Addison, a brilliant Ghanaian lady got a first-class degree

The young lady who currently works in PR also describes herself as a proud makeup artiste, combining the two careers beautifully

Flora's story also shows how important volunteering can be and this has gotten many reacting on social media

Flora Kutorkor Addison, a brilliant Ghanaian lady who studied Communication Studies, Public Relations and Advertising at the Central University, finished with a first-class and now works as a makeup artiste.

The young lady revealed in an interview with rising Ghanaian social media manager, Benedict Asare, that she is combining her talent in makeup as well as her qualification in PR to make a living.

Flora got herself employed at E'April Public Relations, a boutique public relations firm for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands when she was in her final year and still works there.

When asked about any mantra in life, this is what she said:

"My biggest “flex” is to encourage and motivate myself with the word of God".

She further describes herself as:

A results-driven individual seeking to share experiences gathered over the years in the communication space in the world I will find myself in. Willing to expand my knowledge and interpersonal relationship and problem-solving skills.

After reading the full account of Flora's story, Bridget Appiah who is a social entrepreneur and an environmental advocate said:

I really believe in volunteering because it exposes you to lot of opportunities

