A middle-aged woman who took to social media to seek financial support has got many people emotional

The visually impaired woman has learnt how to make bags and beads and seeks support from Ghanaians to start a business

Social media users who reacted to the video have wished the woman in her endeavours

A visually impaired Ghanaian woman has earned the respect of many people on social media after news of her quest to succeed went viral.

Identified as Adwoa Konama, the visually impaired who lives at Atonsu, in a bid not to become a burden to society has received training on how to make market and lady's handbags and African beads.

A lady who highlighted the great strides made by Adwoa in her quest to become financially independent said the middle-aged woman needs assistance in order to set up her business.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the woman appealed to benevolent individuals, and groups to come to the aid of Adwoa so she too can realize her dream.

To prove what Adwoa is capable of, some of the beautiful bags that she had made were displayed

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes and 19 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the appeal by Adwoa

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended Adowa for being dutiful and for showing an obvious intent to fend for herself.

portiaasamoah59 remarked:

God bless you

osei yaaafrah replied:

aww you are doing a great job

Peter Koduah indicated:

Good job God bless you

Diminutive lady seeks support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another woman, identified as Gifty, has resorted to TikTok to seek financial assistance on social media.

Reported to be the shortest woman in Ghana, Gifty was spotted in a video soliciting help in order to save her and her two kids from the fangs of poverty.

Due to her stature, the mother of two has been unable to find work for some time now.

Gifty hopes to set up a provision store or venture and sell foodstuffs.

