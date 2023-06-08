A video of a young kid expressing sadness over failure to pay his school fees has got many people sad

In a video, the child said his worry stems from the fact the examination is due, yet his fees have not been paid

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed willingness to support the young boy

A young Ghanaian kid has got many people impressed with his desire to stay in school, regardless of his parent's financial issues.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok captured the moment where the young boy who was in his uniform was spotted telling a man that he is worried that his school fees had not been paid.

A kid worried about not paying her fees

Looking visibly sad, the young kid added that his grandmother had not been able to raise the money to pay his fees as he would have hoped.

He added that his major concern was that examination was fast approaching, hence the fear that he may be prevented from partaking in it because he owed the school.

Watch the video:

Netizens worried about the boy's situation

Many people who thronged the comment section expressed their willingness to support the young boy to settle his school fees whereas others also chastised the man who spoke to the kid for trying to make light of the issue.

Abena Tuesday replied:

Awww... hmmm me nana se onni sika. May God bless our mothers taking care of their grandchildren.

nana aba reacted:

Awwww this made me cry. Why should a kid be thinking about his school fees hmmm?

Mr Obeng Y.G replied:

Awwww Charley... May God help everyone... Ghana Hmmmmm

Bliss Bern indicated:

Where can I find him? He’s so cute.

wowoba added:

This happened to me in class 2

Young man seeks support to pay school fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man's hope of pursuing tertiary education hung on a thread as money to pay his school fees had become a challenge.

Godknows Brown Agbosu, a first-year Koforidua Technical University (KTU) student told YEN.com.gh he needed GH¢1,510 to settle his fees and was hence calling on the public for support.

