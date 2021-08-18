Beronique Addington, a Ghanaian student in the UK with a native Ghanaian father, has been called to the Bar of England and Wales

She first obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Kent in 2020

Addington bagged her Master's before being called to the Bar

A student of Ghanaian descent in the UK, Beronique Addington, has been called to the Bar of England and Wales, making her Ghanaian father, Nii Addington proud.

Addington was awarded a Middle Temple’s Winston Churchill Scholarship, worth £10,750 (GHc89,122.02), whilst pursuing her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Kent, after being interviewed virtually by a panel comprising three barristers. Middle Temple is one of four Inns of Court exclusively entitled to call their members to the Bar of England and Wales.

After graduating with a first degree in law from the University of Kent, she began her Barrister Training Course at BPP in September 2020, said Kent Law School News.

Announcing the achievement

In a post on her LinkedIn page, Addington disclosed that she was called to the Bar by Middle Temple on July 29, 2021, while admitting that the journey to attaining the feat was hectic.

''Now that my Masters has concluded, I am honoured to announce that I was called to the Bar by Middle Temple on 29 July! It was a stressful journey, especially with the pandemic but words do not do justice to how glad I am to have successfully passed the Bar,'' she said.

She continued:

''It’s the end of my academic journey but the start of a hopefully, successful career journey. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me at the Bar.''

Addington expressed appreciation for the support she received from her family and friends.

Her post has amassed tons of reactions and comments.

Uplifting comments

Beronique's father, Nii Addington, an alumnus of Ghana Secondary Technical School, wrote:

''I am so so proud of you and blessed to have you as a daughter. Congratulations.''

Reacting to her father's post, Beronique said:

''Thank you so much Dad! ❤️.''

Asante Frimpong said:

''Congratulations.''

Jayne INSTONE commented:

''Congratulations Beronique. Wishing you much success in the next stage of your journey .''

Neha Iqba said:

''That is an unbelievable achievement! You should be so proud of yourself Beronique! Big congratulations!''

''Congratulations!!! And looking very legal!'' Mark Kingston said.

