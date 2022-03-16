A video of a young lady dancing her heart out at an occasion has erupted varied reactions on social media

In the footage online, she is seen with a baby strapped to her back on the dance floor, where she twerks and whines her waist

The internet community has expressed astonishment over the lady's clip doing the rounds online

A video of a young woman with a baby strapped to her back as she delighted herself at an occasion has gathered mixed reactions on social media.

In the short clip doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the woman was spotted having wild fun with a male companion.

With her unusual dance moves and energy-filled steps, she gained attention at the gathering.

Other attendees present also rocked the dance floor as they jammed to loud music.

However, she managed to grab the limelight as she twerked hard despite carrying a baby behind her.

The less than a minute clip has garnered varied reactions from social media users. Some wondered how she managed to prevent the child from falling.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

SirWayo remarked:

''Eeeish, how did you keep the child from falling. Hmm.''

Mike59862 said:

''God have mercy.''

Nana_basoah commented:

''Our today generation. Focus on having fun all the time.''

DannyVee said:

''Wow, having a baby at your back and partying hard. Ok.''

Sam Dan observed:

''The baby is suffocating, oh. This's not right woman.''

YawVee commented:

''This woman is strong. Eeeish, baby and dancing wild. Chai.''

