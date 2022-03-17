A lady has lamented how she lost a job opportunity in Victoria Island, Lagos because of her height

Annabel Oluchi said she was selected for the job interview and arrived with high hopes only to be turned down because she was too short

The lady expressed sadness over the incident stating that she is so ashamed of her country Nigeria

After applying for a job, the joy of every applicant is to make it to the next stage of the recruitment process. This was the case of a lady identified as Annabel Oluchi, but it was shortlived.

The lady's hope of landing the job after getting to the interview stage was dashed because of a factor beyond her control - her height.

Annabel narrates what transpired

In a series of tweets that have now gone viral, Annabel lamented that the interviewer turned her down stating that she was too short for the job.

On March 15, Annabel said she had received a message notifying her that she was to attend the interview for a job in a big fancy hotel situated in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Annabel who had prepared for the interview with hopes of landing the job, arrived at the venue 25 minutes before time only to be informed by the interviewer that she was not a good fit due to her height.

"...Selected for this great job. Finally it was my turn to be interviewed only for the interviewer to tell me I'm too short to work for the company that they can't take me because of my height. My God! I was so sad. All the Time, effort, hopes was just in vain, she wrote.

"I'm so ashamed of my country Nigeria. If we don't help others grow how do we grow‍♀️. That why most girl instead of them working they rather prefer doing prostitution because jobs don't favour them."

Netizens share their thoughts on the issue

@shodekeGbenga said:

"Sorry for the rejection but maybe that's part of their policy.

"May all your efforts never be in vain.

"There must be no justice for Prostitution reason why DNA test is now rampant.

"God bless Nigeria.

"May Nigeria Succeed."

@itz_eessttaa said:

"Some jobs are so particular about physical attributes when employing staff for their company. e.g I know some banks that would only employ light-skinned girls, if you like have all the qualifications in the world, if you’re not light-skinned they won’t employ you."

@iamellahh said:

"Being declined a job because of your height is not a problem. The job possibly has particular specifications but they should have included it Iin the Jd before sending it out and making people to apply. The stress you went through was totally unnecessary."

@armani2705 said:

"So because dem tall say u short, u want to make an excuse for prostitution?

"Men get rejected almost everyday of our lives we don't make excuses for robbery.

"It's sad you lost the opportunity I'm sure a better one would come your way."

