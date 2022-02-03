Lissa Appiah, a Ghanaian lady based in Canada has opened up about some of the rejections she has encountered in her life time

Taking to LinkedIn, the young woman shared that before she was able to land a scholarship for her master's, she got rejected four times

She also revealed that prior to receiving her first career promotion, she was denied an opportunity to grow more than 20 times

A lovely Ghanaian lady by the name of Lissa Appiah has taken to social media to recount her journey of perseverance.

In a post on LinkedIn, the Canada-based Ghanaian shared that she faced several rejections in her life prior to owning her own business.

Lissa narrated that before she landed a scholarship to pursue her master's degree, she received four different rejections from scholarship boards.

She however successfully completed her post graduate and now had to apply for internships and that came with its own package of rejections.

"I was rejected from 10+ internships before I landed one that enabled me to begin my career", she wrote.

She finally revealed that throughout her career, she was denied over 20 opportunities to grow until she finally got a yes and since then, she has received five different promotions in a span of eight years.

"I was rejected for 20+ opportunities before I landed my first promotion - now I've been promoted 5 times in 8 years."

Lissa went ahead to encourage individuals to always process 'Nos' as a direction to better opportunities and trust the process.

