An enthusiastic woman took to social media to share a video of her having a great night out recently

In the clip, she is seen bumping and jiving with great energy as she moves to a popular amapiano track

The post has over 561.9K views on TikTok and Dudu Thanjekwayo has easily won over the love and adoration of many

A jubilant and jovial woman, Dudu Thanjekwayo (@duduthanjekwayo) took to social media to share a video of herself pulling some killer moves during a night out and peeps are loving it!

She shared the clip on TikTok which shows her dressed in a stunning emerald green ensemble as she danced the night away. She moves with great energy as she bumped and jived to an amapiano track.

The viral video had over 561.9K views at the time of publication. Dudu captioned it:

“Family vacations are always crazy lol but I love to dance why not.”

Her followers were left awe-struck and entertained. They shared their reactions and positive comments on the TikTok post:

user6185065862812 reacted:

“Lalela.”

Dlamini Mandolin Mar responded:

“Bamba lapho bamba kanjalo.”

user4132526203339 replied:

“Matukutuku andisamthandi.”

Ntomb'yomZulu wrote:

“Lalela top class.”

f3_023 chosen remarked:

“Walula umziba.”

Phindile reacted:

“Ujaiva kamnandi.”

user4710106661806 said:

“Yaze yayinhle ingane yabantu wuuu waze wadansa kamnandi ...but confused ngengane haun.”

zinhle727Mkhize commented:

“Mina cela ungifundise ukudansa please.”

Schoolgirl shows the internet flames with confident dance moves

In more viral dance videos, YEN.com.gh previously reported on a schoolgirl who jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she has broken the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17) the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

