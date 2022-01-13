A young man recently shared that he found out his girlfriend of four years got engaged to a guy she used to post often

He recounted that he showed a photo of his woman to his mother and from a conversation at work, his mum found out the lady had been married off to a colleague's son

Netizens who read the story had some words of encouragement for the man

A broken hearted Ghanaian man has recently resorted to social media to voice out a hurtful situation he finds himself in.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @theseyibello shared that he finally introduced his girlfriend to his mother after four years of dating only for his mum to find out from her colleague that the lady got engaged to her son.

Sad couple Photo credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In shock, @theseyibello asked his mother to show her the picture of the guy his lady is engaged to and to his surprise, it was the same guy the lady constantly posted.

I dated this girl for 4 years and it was so serious that i had to let my mom know details about her. Not until a day mom came back from work and told me she was talking about my girl at work and her senior colleague said this is the girl that just got engaged to her son.

how embarrassed my mom would’ve felt. Asked my mom to show me the son’s picture and i discovered it was the guy my girl was always posting with the caption “BEST”. i was down and depressed for more than a month. WOMEN ARE NOT GOOD PEOPLE

At the time of this publication, the young man's post has gathered close to 8,000 likes, 3,000 retweets and 600 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Bahddest_bitch commented:

Remember how loving and caring your mom & other females in your life have always been to you. I'm sure they don't deserve you putting them under the same umbrella together with every other woman - good or bad - by saying "women" are not good people just because of one yeye girl.

@chike_amadife replied:

Wait, your babe would post a guy and tag him "BEST" and you never bothered to ask her? You were afraid of asking her or what? This can only be caused by low self-esteem. First of all, know your worth before dating any girl. And if there's anything going on, ask!

@oyinlad wrote:

Ur girl friend posting a guy's picture and tagged it 'best' and for ur mind u still have a gf? Nah, na u play yourself. Wishing them a happy married life.

From @rotelchristian:

Allow me to say we share the same experience. Dated a girl for 6 years only to find out she was also dating the guy she presented as her "friend" My worst mistake was helping her compose a break up note to the guy omoooBroken heart twas more devastating for her to tell me she later stopped

@damilolaxoxo commented:

I know how hurt you feel but please not all women are bad. Anybody can be bad male or female. I had my own share of this kind of breakfast and I’m still very much hopeful that good will find me. People are bad. I hope we don’t end up with bad people again.

@IfeTokife commented:

Lol the last statement for me sorry for the breakfast bro the environment keep getting toxic by the way we treat ourself now good people turn bad bcos of bad n past experience just be good bro time will heal ya

Source: YEN.com.gh