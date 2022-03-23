Grand Crew on Showmax: Life is better with friends – and wine!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo credit: Showmax

Source: UGC

Catch Grand Crew on Showmax and “wine down” with your new TV besties.

Now streaming on Showmax, Grand Crew proves that life is always better with friends – and good wine! The grownup comedy, which critics are calling “a TV game-changer” follows a group of young black professionals who gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack the ups and downs of life and love in LA.

Meet your new favourite crew

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What makes Grand Crew really special is that it’s based on the real-life friend group of several cast and crew members from the show, who meet up weekly at a wine bar in LA. Nicky, played by triple-Emmy-nominee Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), is a go-getter in both real estate and romance. Her brother Noah (Arrow’s Echo Kellum ), is a hopeless romantic too eager to settle down. Sherm (comedian Carl Tart, who writes on Kenan) is a low-key genius who plays the dating odds, Anthony (Aaron Jennings from Pure Genius) is mostly in love with his career, and Wyatt (Justin Cunningham from When They See Us) is just relieved to be happily married and out of the dating scene.

No matter how chaotic life gets, they always make time to hang out at their favourite bar for good laughs and great wine. So grab a glass and sign up to Showmax to spend some time with your new crew. Watch Grand Crew now >>>

Sign up to Showmax and start watching

Stream all episodes of Grand Crew on Showmax from only GHC 16.99 for a monthly mobile subscription (GHC 45.99 for a standard Showmax subscription). All you need to do is:

Go to showmax.com Sign up with your email address and create a password Choose your monthly Showmax plan That’s it, you’re all set to start watching!

[SPONSORED]

Source: YEN.com.gh