Ernestina, a Ghanaian woman who rented out a room for the first time has come up with a theory about how tenants must treat their house owners

According to her, building a house is very difficult and expensive, which makes anyone who has achieved that worthy of respect

She further indicated that because of the bad experience she has had with her tenant, she'll never rent again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A first-time landlady in Ghana simply identified as Ernestina has carefully explained why tenants must make it a point to respect their house owners.

In an interview with Joy News, the woman indicated that she decided to rent out one of her rooms for the first time and the experience with the tenant has been so horrible that she has decided to never try it again.

"You don't know how many years of work it has taken someone to put up a building. It is not easy. So far as God has not yet blessed you with the money to put up yours, you have to give due respect to anyone in that position," she said.

Landlady Ernestina Speaking About Respect For House Owners Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians react massively

The video has extracted different reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Below were some interesting ones.

Rachel Boye indicated:

We know but some of the rooms we are living in was built like 30 years ago not now n still they increase it every month without maintenance

George Forson stated:

I think the government should quickly intervene. After the building has been constructed, all you need is maintenance. Here in Ghana hardly would you see landlords maintaining their buildings and yet still they increase rent bills.

Ricky Cheever Yeboah Jnr mentioned:

We demand too much unnecessary respect as Africans … what do we need the respect for … aaah , a tenant must respect a landlady bc of the high cost of building materials ,anyway respect is reciprocal

Watch the video below

John Dumelo Suggests Solution To Solve Ghana's Rent Issues; Many Applaud Him

In a related report, Ghanaian actor, politician and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has suggested a makeshift solution to Ghana's rent challenges and has been lauded by many people for his thoughts.

Taking to his official Twitter page, John Dumelo indicated that 1 and 2 year-advance for rent taken by homeowners should be scrapped.

According to the actor, homeowners should rather accept a 5-month rent advance. He however said that money would serve as a security deposit.

Source: YEN.com.gh