On January 19, 2022, a 29-year-old Ghanaian lady suffered an unfortunate accident on her way to buy foodstuff

Nusiratu Mohammed has been in pain since then and her family was able to gather GHc40k for some treatment but they are stuck now

The general public is being pleaded with for GHc65k that would be used to reconstruct her lower abdomen & waist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nusiratu Mohammed is a 29 years old make-up artist had an unfortunate accident on January 19, 2022, around 4:45 pm and was rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (Surgical and reconstruction unit).

She's still receiving treatment but unfortunately, the accident caused so much harm that her backside was cut open (waist to the abdomen is cut open so much that you could see her pelvic bone).

The doctors are to perform plastic surgery on her as soon as possible.

Nusiratu Mohammed, 29-year-old accident victim weeping for donations Photo credit: Instagram.com/nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The entire family and loved ones had done their part by spending over 40,000 cedis to maintain her before the plastic surgery which costs GHC 65,000 and would be used to reconstruct her lower abdomen and waist.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Now we are pleading the entire people of Ghana to support in their own small ways to help her undergo the surgery as soon as possible," her sister Suleman Fadila said in a video interview.

Donations can be made via the following accounts.

MTN Momo name: Nusiratu Suleman number: 0256811978

MTN Momo: Suleman Fadila, 0246757298

Bank account: Suleman Fadila, 0063535893

Bank name: ABSA.

Social media reactions

extranaturecare commented:

OMG She’s in so much pain. Please let help her. We are in lent so let show love to our sister.

_betty_t indicated:

Just sent mine. May God send her more helpers and may her surgery be quick and successful in Jesus name!

anitagyeman stated:

Eiiii hmmm some spend more than this on their birthday party and other things but hard for them to help the poor hmmm God be with u

Watch the sad video below

Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh: 4th-year KNUST medical student who needed GHc1m successfully undergoes surgery

Previously, Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), successfully underwent an expensive surgery.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady needed to undergo an urgent procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

Source: YEN.com.gh