Ghanaian journalist, Abeiku Santana has recently taken to social media to encourage single ladies to care about married women

In his speech, he advised that ladies must avoid entertaining married men who come pursuing them for relationships

He added that unmarried women need to put themselves in the shoes of wives of men who come asking them out

Sensational radio and TV personality, Abeiku Santa has on Monday, March, 28, 2022 entreated women to always lookout for the best interest of their fellow women.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Okay 101.7 FM had him saying that women need to say no to all advances from married men.

He continued that as a single lady, it is important to treat married women the same way you would like to be treated someday and that includes avoiding relationships of any kind with married men.

Abeiku's advice sparked a lot of conversations on social media. At the time of this publication, the video has racked up close to 3,000 reactions with more than 750 comments and 60,000 views.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Obaa Hemaa Naak commented:

But the married men will never tell the truth that they are married

Maame Araba Aidoo wrote:

Can married men respect themselves and stop chasing single women? I mean, why should a woman be the one to save another woman's marriage when that woman's husband is busy being community police. Please divert your sermon to the married men. We are tayad!

Cecili Akuerter replied:

Say it again protect somebody’s marriage and God will protect yours

From Michael Nana Ntodi:

They say men always cheat but forgetting that the man is cheating with her fellow woman. But Ghana de3 3y3 kome. And men should also learn to give and help without sex.

Wasilatu Seidu commented:

God bless you and your profession. We married women are suffering in the hands of our husbands ooo

Ghanaian Woman Opens up About Finding out her Husband had been Cheating on her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian wife recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the anonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with and that is how she found out.

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his 2nd wife"

