An emotional Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share how her husband cheated on her

She anonymously shared that she found out about the affair when her husband mistakenly called her thinking it was another woman and proposed marriage to her

The wife revealed that prior to finding out her man was cheating, she got the opportunity to travel abroad and she intended taking him along

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian wife has recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the annonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with and that is how she found out.

Sad woman Photo credit: Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his 2nd wife"

She continued that although she was shocked, she still decided to play along when she realized her partner did not recognize her voice due to the earpiece she was using.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wife continued by sharing that she is a nurse and she just got the opportunity to travel abroad and intended to take her husband along.

According to her, what hurts her the most is the fact that she invested a lot in her man given the fact that he had a low financial status including taking a loan for him.

Ghanaian Medical Doctor Narrates how her Husband Continues to Cheat no Matter what she does

Earlier, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sad Ghanaian lady phoned in on the Starr FM's Morning Starr radio programme where she opened up about her cheating husband.

She introduced herself as Mary from North Legon and revealed she is a medical doctor. Mary shared her opinion on the topic of discussion which was, husbands who have ‘side chick’.

The medical doctor said she does not believe keeping a side chick would satisfy a man's desires.

She used herself as an example and recounted that she has a busy schedule yet she tries to make time to perform all her duties as a wife but her husband still cheats.

Source: YEN.com.gh