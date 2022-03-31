An intelligent young woman has shared some of her achievements with netizens on social media

In a LinkedIn post, Mongwa-Tefo revealed all the awards she has received thanks to a mind-blowing academic prowess

She also made history as the only person in her program to graduate in 2 years and netizens did not cease to celebrate her

A beautiful young woman identified as Mongwa-Tefo has recently taken to social media to celebrate making history and graduating second to none.

Her post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had her revealing all her achievements while in school.

Mongwa-Tefo posing for the camera Photo credit: Mongwa-Tefo/LinkedIn

Mongwa-Tefo revealed that she had both her undergraduate and postgraduate education at the University of Botswana and prior to her master's degree received a scholarship for being a top achiever.

She also graduated top of her class and made history by becoming the first person to graduate in 2 years.

"A two times University of Botswana alumni, Top Achiever Scholarship Award Recipient,✨Top of class of 2021 Master of Research and Public Policy graduate, ✨first in the history of the program to graduate in 2 years✨, Africa Young Graduates and Scholars Excellence Award Recipient ✨ Policy Research fanatic ✨Academic writer… the list goes on!!!"

Many who saw the post did not hold back their praises. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered over 1,000, 49 comments and 4 shares.

Some of the congratulatory comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Milly Monkhei commented:

Congratulations Mmilana and keep. Soaring

Isanang Nakedi wrote:

Your posts keep screaming to the lil girl inside of me That I also can!!!What one believes is very possible,,!!! I am a huge fan Mmilana

Mary Adejoh replied:

Back to back victories! Keep flying high girl

From Koziba Sebina:

Mmilana Mongwa- Tefo Super proud of you. You have always been a go-getter. Keep Soaring High.

Mphikeleri Khoza commented:

Congratulations! You are a star

KNUST Student Makes History, Graduates with the Highest ever Recorded CWA in the Physics Department

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant Ghanaian lady by the name of Deborah Osei Tutu recently graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as the best student in the Physics Department.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of the Physics department of KNUST saw the lady confirming that she completed with the highest ever cumulative weighted average in the history of her department.

In the interview, Deborah recounted that her decision to pursue Physics at the university stemmed from her love for the subject way back in secondary school.

