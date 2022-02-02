A smart KNUST recent graduate has shared how her commitment to pursuing her dream program at the university resulted in graduating as the best in her department

Deborah shared that she loved physics in secondary school hence wanted to read Education in Physics at the University of Cape Coast but was unsuccessful

She finally gained admission to study her dream programme in KNUST and ended up graduating with the highest recorded cumulative weighted average in the history of her department

A brilliant Ghanaian lady by the name of Deborah Osei Tutu who recently graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as the best student in the Physics Department has opened up about her academic journey.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of the Physics department of KNUST saw the lady confirming that she completed with the highest ever cummulative weighted average in the history of her department.

Deborah Osei Tutu in an interview and in her graduation gown Photo credit: KNUST physics department/YouTube, Deborah Osei Tutu/LinkedIn

In the interview, Deborah recounted that her decision to pursue Physics at the university stemmed from her love for the subject way back in secondary school.

She continued that she loved physics and enjoyed teaching hence wanted to pursue Education in Physics at the University of Cape Coast but was not successful.

Making her father proud of her

In an attempt to make her father who was not in support of her desire to read Physics at the university, she applied for Medicine at KNUST.

According to Deborah, she successfully made it to the medical school interview but ended up revealing to the panel that her interest is actually in physics.

A chance to finally pursue her dreams

With her response, the panel decided not to shortlist her but to allow her pursue her dream programme, physics.

Through hard work, commitment and trust in God, brilliant Deborah became the best graduating student in her department after her four year studies.

Miss Osei Tutu shared more about her journey to becoming the best in the video linked below;

