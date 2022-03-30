Ghanaian Eileen Goody Gans-lartey has graduated with a doctoral degree in Civil Engineering from the university

The trailblazer and alumna of the University of Ghana made multiple histories as she bagged the achievement

Her pioneering milestones include graduating as the first international PhD student from her University’s School of Civil Engineering and Architecture

Even though systemic challenges deter some women from pursuing careers in male-dominated fields, others overcame the odds to live their dreams.

One Ghanaian woman Eileen Goody Gans-lartey has joined the ranks of women with a doctorate in Civil Engineering and is poised to leave her prints in the sands of time.

She achieved this sterling academic milestone at the age of 30 years old. The University of Ghana alumna has celebrated the achievement as she shared her tough academic journey to receiving her doctoral degree.

Pioneering milestones at 30

''When God shows up, He shows off! PhD at30. PhD in Civil Engineering bagged.

''Undoubtedly my toughest academic journey. My resilience was tested on all fronts but this God,'' she said.

Gans-lartey made history as the first international PhD student from her University to complete in three years and also became the international PhD student to graduate from her University’s School of Civil Engineering and Architecture.

In addition to the milestones, she was the only international PhD student who graduated from the 2018 class.

Gans-lartey has inspired many with her distinguished achievements as many trooped to the comment section to celebrate her.

Ernie Abbey said:

''Yes, congratulations to you my dear. This is just the beginning love. Super proud of you and all your accomplishments.''

Eileen Goody Gans-lartey replied:

''Ernie Abbey Awww thanks very much, Auntie! God bless you.''

Maame Wirekowaa said:

''Congratulations dear, you are an inspiration to many.''

Ahiable Mawuko commented:

''This is a real success: Congrats, daughter of Africa.''

Nanabena Beyoun Bamfo Sampson said:

''Congratulations my Goody. This is just the beginning dear. More congratulation messages coming your way this year. I'm soo proud of you.''

Patrick Richard Okine commented:

''Congratulations. Eileen. Keep soaring high and shining.''

Matilda Nyantakyi Broni said:

''Congratulations, my dear. Very proud of you.''

Eileen Goody Gans-larte replied:

''Matilda Nyantakyi Broni thank you Mama.''

Amanda Gyan said:

''Well-done girl... More heights to attain.''

