A man and his wife have recently gotten many talking on social media after pictures of themselves surfaced

@onosowobo shared a photo of herself wearing a black dress for her wedding which is very different from the white gown brides wear

Netizens who saw the post took to the comments section to share various opinions

A recent bride has sparked huge conversations online after taking to social media to share pictures from her wedding.

The Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @onosowobo had photos of herself wearing a black dress which is different from the normal white dress brides wear.

Her now-husband was also seen in a white attire different from the typical black suit worn by grooms.

@onosowobo shared the post with the caption;

Our civil wedding jpegs. We are such a stunning and cool couple.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 3,000 retweets with 550 quote tweet and over 20,000 likes.

@ikwechiri commented:

Love how you broke the rules. Husband dressed in white and wife in black. I loveeet

@priscilaphilips replied:

May love be enough to bring you both to more grounded alignment as a couple and expand the abundance you both allow. Your culture identity as a couple is what only you two will build from a place of healed, wholeness and the gardening of your love. Love & light you two

@jayydare wrote:

Dear Dami, I have not met you in person but I have so much love for you, I have no idea but I love to see you win. Congratulations Dami, I'm so happy for you and I wish you nothing but utmost peace, more love, joy and happiness. Enjoy this new phase of your life.

From @remilekun2386:

Seem like you people mum don't ve church group or cooperative society? So simple and elegant! Congratulations

@FemiMyLord commented:

Its a new age, its a new era. The rate at which our generation is breaking all the regressive rules is giving me joy.

