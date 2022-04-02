A young mother of four has recently shared that the son she gave birth to was swapped with another baby

In an interview on Starr103.5 FM she revealed that she noticed her child had different features and that got her worried

She received a call months later from the hospital in Canada she gave birth at and was informed about the switch

A Ghanaian lady has recently taken to social media to open up about how her baby was switched at birth at a hospital in Canada.

In an interview on the YouTube channel of Starr103.5FM, the mother of four known as Giselle revealed she travelled to Canada to give birth to her son and upon delivery, her son was diagnozed with jaundice hence had to be taken to the ICU.

Mother and son Photo credit: Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She moved back to Ghana and after six months noticed the unfamiliar features in the child.

According to Giselle, she had not had extra marital affair and was very confused about what was on-going and her husband was also torn.

Few months later, the hospital in Canada reached out to her and confirmed the switch and requested she report to the hospital.

Giselle revealed she finally got her actual child back when he turned one and half years.

She also added that bonding with her child has been very difficult but she is hoping for things to get better.

Giselle took the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to be considerate on women whenever there is DNA mismatch as it could have been a switch at birth.

The young mother shared more of her story in the video switched below;

