A cute boyfriend took to social media to show off a little surprise that he put together for his lovely lady

Social media user @mizar did not have much to give, however, he did what he could and was proud of his Ghc5 notes and a single rose

The people of social media debated the gesture, some totally loving it and others feeling it was a tad weak

A man wanted to make his lady feel special so he got a rose and what he could afford and took to social media to show it off. Let’s just say, not everyone was impressed…

Ladies have been going on about how they would rather receive a bouquet of money than flowers, however, not everyone can afford such things.

Social media user @mizar took to Twitter with a snap of his money bouquet that he put together for his lady. Throwing in a few R10s and a rose, the man was ready to impress.

“One thing about me, I will spoil my girlfriend.”

The people share their thoughts and not everyone felt the same

While the gesture was sweet and many women felt it was the thought that counted, some were unable to understand what type of woman would be impressed by this, shame.

The comment section quickly turned into a debate room between those who felt it was sweet and those who were ready to call a men’s conference to discuss the matter.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@says_nani said:

“You should have put the purple ones, chief.”

@NoniieN said:

“It's the thought and effort that counts.”

@Marvellous_km said:

@Joneai4 said:

@eddy48483316 said:

