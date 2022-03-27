An elated young woman has recently taken to social media to announce her recent win with netizens

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh had Veronica Kwofie sharing she is the Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd site representative at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd

Many internet users who saw the driven lady's announcement did not hesitate to congratulate her at the comments section

A Ghanaian young lady by the name of Veronica Kwofie has recently taken to social media to celebrate her recent feat.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the young lady's LinkedIn timeline had her revealing that she has landed a job with Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, one of the biggest mining companies in the country.

Veronica at work and posing for the camera Photo credit: Veronica Kwofie/LinkedIn

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd Site Representative at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd. Succeeding Together with Passion. To God be the Glory. A step at a time."

Veronica's post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 400 reactions with over 130 comments.

Some of the heartfelt comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh;

Frank Boateng commented:

Congratulations Veronica Kwofie . Keep soaring higher! Which site are you heading! Akyim, Ahafo or Yamfo? All the best

M.C Vasnani wrote:

Congratulations, and we are proud of you and the gender balance we work towards.

From Richmond Sarpong:

Congratulations, but never forget about your God whom you serve. Is never easy there

Ing Josiah Amponsah replied:

Infectious smile! This is only a springboard to greater heights. Congratulations Veronica.

Baroness Lynda Abrokwa replied:

Go girl and shine there! Congratulations

