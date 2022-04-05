An unusual incident involving a female guest and a male bouncer at a wedding occasion has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the incident captured on video, a female guest had left her seat and whined her waist softly on a bouncer

While the surprising act lasted by the daring lady, the bouncer kept his cool and stood like a robot

Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video from a wedding occasion capturing a lady dancing sultrily on a bouncer.

The lady who is believed to be a guest stepped out from her seat and rocked her backside on the male bouncer excitedly.

The bouncer kept his cool. Photo Credit: Westend61, Instagram/@datswasup

Source: Getty Images

In the clip shared by @datswasup on Instagram, the make bouncer kept his composure all through the act.

Why the lady rocked the bouncer

While some netizens cried sexual harassment and sought justice for the male bouncer, some persons who claimed to have been present at the wedding explained that the incident was only a game.

One netizen in particular who defended the lady in the clip stated her act was a response to an instruction from the event's MC.

@vesta_uyi said:

"Why are you guys spreading wrong info.... The lady clearly came out that it was a game by the mc to seduce the bouncer and see who wins.... Haba this lady doesn't deserve this dragging you guys are giving her."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greeted the incident

@chigozie_ehim1 said:

"Mammy water people everywhere you go. That's how they got uncle Samson in the bible."

@stephnduka said:

"Until men learn to speak up, it will be assumed this is OK with them. It can never be my sons though."

@cant_zzz___ said:

"This is just a normal vibe nothing relate to harassment in this , happiness is free Abeg bouncer is also a human being Lmao."

@sally_ugi said:

"This is all shades of wrong. If the tables were turned, all hell would break loose. If the man had pushed her aside for assaulting him, he would still be called out for “vawulence”. Women steady dishing out what they cannot take."

@ninadublingreen said:

"Hell would have let loosed, if the table had turned round. This is not even funny. Mtcheeew."

