A funny Ghanaian man has been seen sitting on top a spinning tomb as he played on it like a little child on a swing

The man and his companions were seen in a cemetery laughing so loudly as he continued to enjoy the ride on the tomb

Social media users have berated the man for disturbing the peace of the dead and for not allowing the person in the tomb to rest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man who is said to be from Ghana has been seen sitting on a tomb and spinning like a little kid on a roller coaster. The funny show happened at a cemetery as other graves could be seen in the video.

Reports say he has not seen a spinning tomb in the past, and upon sighting one, he decided to take a ride on it.

The man enjoys a ride in a cemetery. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog and @nanaadugyamfi27

Source: Instagram

Taking a ride in a graveyard

He sat on the tomb and turned severally, laughing in a manner that showed he enjoyed what he was doing.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His companions were also full of laughter even as some of them went to stop him from the act.

People on social media berated the man for his action which they said prevented the person in the grave from resting in peace.

It was not immediately known if the person buried in the grave was a relative of the playful fellow who sat on the tomb.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the funny video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, it attracted a lot of reactions from Nigerians. Here are a few of the comments:

@kelvinskiparrow said:

"Until mama use vex give u knock for head u go knw wetin dey sup."

@eko.savage reacted:

"Charle let this man rest in peace now."

@official_no_worries_yrn commented:

"Dead body eye go Dey turn am now. Person wen suppose rest in peace."

@best_dressed_nigerians reacted:

"Ghanaians are a different breed for real."

@favourclement5 said:

"Until that tomb open and you fall inside."

@nibbles_catering_cakes commented:

"When dead body go pursue you for night, this laff go tire to cry."

@_just_janey said:

"People get mind o."

Lady spends Fathers' Day with her late dad & presents gift to him at the cemetery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Nancy with the handle @_arhmarh spent Father's Day 2021 with her father, Louis Kojo Botchway, although he is dead and buried.

In photos shared via her handle, Nancy was seen in an emotional pose on her father's grave as she presented a wreath to celebrate him on the big day.

In the caption, Nancy explained how much she loves her father and wishes he could just spend one more moment with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh