Michael Dola-lami completed his bachelor's degree in International Business Management with a third class lower

He made a promise to himself to perform much better in his post graduate degree hence applied to a number of schools after his first degree

The young man got rejected by over 150 but successful gained admission to University of Kent where he graduated with a distinction

A thankful young man has recently opened up about his journey to excelling academically for his postgraduate education at the University of Kent in the UK.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Michael Dola-lami had him sharing that he graduated from his undergraduate program in International Business Management with a third class lower and was sad about it and but thankfully got the chance to perform much better in his master's program.

Michael posing for the camera and in his gradution gown Photo credit: Michael Dola-lami/LinkedIn

Recounting his story, Michael shared that after his first degree, he decided to further his education and this time round, put in his best.

He applied over and over to a number of schools but got no positive feedback but remained hopeful.

"5 months after graduation, I had applied for over 150 graduate schemes and entry level roles, and had no luck. It got to the point where I was distressed and needed hope. So, I sat myself down, prayed and had an honest conversation with God. I understood that I had to return back to University to show myself that I was capable of academic excellence"

After months of applying to schools, Michael finally got his 'yes' and stuck to the promise he made to himself to put 100% into his studies.

"Guess what……..I GOT ACCEPTED! I genuinely didn’t understand how, but I knew it was God! So, I created a plan, I was committed and I promised myself that I would work harder than I’ve ever worked in my life. I attended EVERY lecture and seminar and built a good relationship with ALL of my lectures. There were many challenges but they all taught me how to build resilience!"

Thankfully Michael successfully graduated from his master's degree in International Business Management with a distinction.

"I can’t honestly can not believe I’m saying this but today…. I graduated with a Distinction in MSc International Business Management!"

