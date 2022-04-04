A young Ghanaian woman who recently graduated from the University of Toronto has resorted to social media to express her gratitude and excitement

Maame De-Heer shared in a LinkedIn post that her latest achievement is all she had dreamt of for years

She took the opportunity to encourage people not to ever give up in life no matter the obstacles they enmcounter along the line

A gorgeous young woman by the name of Maame De-Heer has recently taken to social media to announce successfully completing her postgraduate education at the University of Toronto in Canada after migrating from Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Maame had her sharing that her current achievement is a dream come through and she gives all the glory to God.

Beautiful Maame posing for the camer Photo credit: Maame De-Heer/LinkedIn

"If someone told me that I will migrate from Ghana, West Africa and one day pursue a Masters in the one of the best universities in Canada; University of Toronto, I would have laughed in their face and pinched them out of their dream. But this dream became my reality & I have come back to say THANK YOU GOD! Thank you to everyone that supported me throughout the journey. "

Maame went ahead to encourage everyone to never give up on themselves and to focus on the journey ahead regardless of the challenges they face.

"To every young fella, don’t give up on yourself. Even if it looks like you messed up and failed at life, please keep your head up. It’s okay to start now and start over again. It’s better to restart than be stagnant! Pick up the pieces and create your desired future!"

