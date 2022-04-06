Priscilla Adams, a past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology made the decision to sell waakye after school

She studied History and Sociology and graduated in 2017 after which she had her national service at the internal audit department of KNUST

The young lady plans to acquire a second degree in International Relations and another in Law to enable her learn more about entrepreneurship

A recent publication by edwardasare.com sighted by YEN.com.gh shared the journey of a beautiful Ghanaian young lady who chose to sell waakye for a living after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science amd Technology.

The report shared that Priscilla Adams got the idea to start a waakye business while having her national service and ventured into it full time after she completed her service.

Priscilla in her graduation gown and posing for the camera Photo credit: @akua/Twitter

Source: UGC

Prior to birthing her business idea, Priscilla pursued History and Sociology at KNUST. She was a staunch member of the debate team for her faulty.

After graduating in 2017, the gorgeous lady had her national service at the internal audit department at the KNUST adminstration.

Priscilla went all out when she decided to start selling waakye. She began looking for a location and within a year, business commenced, edwardasare.com reported.

The young lady's intention is to obtain a second degree in International Relations and another in Law to help her entrepreneurial journey.

